Jacksonville’s branch libraries remains closed even as school open

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While your kids are getting ready to return to school, one place they will not be going anytime soon is your neighborhood library.

In Duval County, the main library downtown and four regional libraries are open with limited hours. But 16 other branch libraries remain closed, although officials say there is some curbside service at those branches.

Library administration says the branches remain closed because there are not enough people to staff all the facilities. They have 50 open positions and have only been approved to hire 10 people. The staff also says some of the branches are too small to allow social distancing.

No timetable of when the branch libraries may reopen.