Parts of Duval, Oakleaf Plantation under boil water advisory

JEA issued a precautionary boil water advisory Friday following a water main break Friday afternoon on 103rd Street.

The utility said crews isolated the water main and restored service to affected customers. The advisory affects all residential and business customers in the map in the provided link.

LINK: Areas under boil water advisory

JEA has notified all affected customers by text, email or phone call. The regions affected include parts of southwestern Duval County and the Oakleaf Plantation area.

Customers in the impacted area, JEA says, should boil water used for drinking, food preparation and cooking, or use bottled water for those purposes while the advisory is in effect. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute prior to these uses.