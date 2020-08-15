4 injured, 1 killed in fatal crash on Old Middleburg Road North

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Just after midnight, Saturday morning, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Old Middleburg Road North, in response to an accident.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles involved in a head-on collision. According to police, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported 5 adults to various local hospitals. One of those individuals was ultimately pronounced dead. According to officers, that person may have been ejected from one of the two vehicles.

Traffic Homicide investigators will continue to conduct an investigation into the early morning crash, including searching for nearby video cameras that may have captured the events. As of now, police have not said if alcohol or substance abuse had any role in this fatal incident.

JSO says lanes are shut down at the 4200 block of Old Middleburg Road North, but they have opened a detour through a nearby parking lot.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact either JSO at (904) 630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477)