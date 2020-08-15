Troopers: Man killed in Clay County wrong-way crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 44-year-old man is dead after a wrong-way crash involving five vehicles Friday in Clay County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was driving a car that was heading west in an eastbound lane of State Road 16. FHP said the car struck an SUV, spun out of control and struck two pickup trucks. A fifth vehicle was struck by debris.

The driver of the wrong-way car, who lived in Orange Park, was not identified by troopers. No one else involved was injured.