Deputies: S.C. man arrested after traveling to Florida to kidnap WWE star

LUTZ, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Sunday morning after who deputies said entered the home of Daria Berebato. Berenato is a WWE wrestler who goes by the name Sonya Deville.

The Sheriff’s Office said Phillip Thomas, 24, entered the home in Lutz after cutting a hole in the patio screen and remained there for hours watching and listening through the windows. After the homeowner went to bed around 2:45 a.m., Thomas allegedly came in the house through a sliding door which activated an alarm. The homeowner looked out a window and spotted Thomas, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She and a guest left the home in a car and called 911.

When deputies arrived, they said Thomas was still inside the home. Deputies said they discovered Thomas was carrying a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, mace and other items. Deputies said Thomas told them he planned on taking the homeowner hostage.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister told WFTS-TV that Thomas was obsessed with Berebato.

“Our deputies are unveiling the suspect’s disturbing obsession with this homeowner who he had never met but stalked on social media for years,” Chronister said. “It’s frightening to think of all the ways this incident could have played out.”

Thomas was charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping and criminal mischief.