Clay County school district announces 5 changes to school buses

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County District Schools on Monday released guidelines for school buses when students head back to class Aug. 25 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In a video, Derald Sweatt, transportation director for the school district, outlined five changes that the district has made to keep students and employees safe.
- Masks will be required at all times on the bus. The bus driver will be providing masks to students who forget to bring them.
- A hand sanitizer station will be located at the front of the bus.
- The bus will be loaded back to front to limit interaction.
- The two front seats on both sides of the bus will not be occupied to give drivers 6 feet of protection.
- All buses will be cleaned nightly with a sanitizer sprayer.
