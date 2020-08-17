Standoff between drivers union & DCPS bus vendors continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 28,000 Duval County students are registered to ride the bus to and from school starting Thursday, but a working agreement has yet to be reached between the representatives of Teamsters Local 512 and the district’s two transportation vendors, Student Transportation of America and Durham School Services.

Last Monday, News4Jax reported that the union representing more than 1,200 school bus drivers and monitors, was circulating ballots to vote on the authorization of a strike.

Days later, the regional vice president of STA, the larger of the two vendors, distributed a letter to employees in general service area numbers 1 and 5 that their layoff was recalled. The letter said that those employees were expected to report to their respective service depots Aug. 19. If they didn’t report on that day, it warned, their contractual seniority rights would be forfeited.

According to Rebecca Cardona, a negotiator for Teamsters Local 512, an agreement with the vendors is being held up over three points in a five-point list of safety considerations. The complete list of safety considerations includes personal protective equipment, seating charts, social distancing, ventilation requirements and loading and unloading procedures.

“We continue to meet with both Durham and STA for regular contract negotiations,” Cardona told News4Jax in a text message last Wednesday evening. “However, we have reached an agreement through a Memorandum of Understanding outlining the five recommended safety guidelines that will be observed and provided at Durham School Services. We continue to urge STA to do the same.”

As of Monday morning, Cardona told News4Jax she is still in negotiations with the companies, with only three days left until the first Duval County Public Schools students will be waiting at the bus stop.