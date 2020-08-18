2020 Northeast Florida Fair canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

CALLAHAN, Fla. – The 2020 Northeast Florida Fair in Nassau County has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement that the Northeast Florida Fair Board of Directors unanimously voted to cancel the fair was made in a news release, which was obtained by the Nassau County Record.

“The directors of the fair did not make this decision in haste. The public health safety and financial aspects of hosting the fair during this time of a pandemic have been thoroughly discussed,” the release reads.

The release goes on to say that the directors determined it would be almost impossible for fairgoers to follow social distancing guidelines, and there would be financial ramifications of holding a fair with reduced capacity.

And this year, the fair will provide a modified plan for the annual Youth Market Sale. Due to the expense of raising a market animal, 4-H and FFA youth who weighed in market animals in July will be allowed to sell them with help from the Northeast Florida Fair Association.

“Our youth invest their time, funds and skills to raise market animals to sell at the annual fair and we acknowledge their hard work and determination to complete their project,” the release states.

The 2020 fair was supposed to be held Oct. 8-18, but the fair association said it is looking for to welcoming guests back next year when the 2021 fair is scheduled for Oct. 14-24.