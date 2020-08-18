Hardwick wins St. Johns Sheriff’s race by landslide

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine Beach Chief of Police Rob Hardwick will very likely be the next sheriff of St. Johns County.

No matter who St. Johns County voters selected in the Florida Primary, there was going to be a new sheriff on Jan. 1. Sheriff David Shoar is retiring after five terms and Republican voters selected Hardwick by a 69%-30% margin over former St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Director Chris Strickland in Florida Primary voting.

Because there is a qualified write-in the race -- Scott C. Boutwell, also a registered Republican -- the primary was closed to only Republicans. So the primary winner’s name will be the only one on the general election ballot.

St. Johns County Republicans are also selecting between County Commission District 1 incumbent Jimmy Johns and his primary challenger, Christian Whitehurst. The winner will face Democrat Joe McAnarney in November.

All voters could select between Anthony Coleman and Nick Graham in the nonpartisan race for School Board District 2 on the primary ballot.

Watch your votes count throughout the evening online, and live, prime-time broadcast coverage on Channel 4 at 9 p.m. including reaction from St. Johns County’s next sheriff.

The Supervisor of Election Vicky Oakes said their priority was keeping our staff, poll workers and voters safe during the voting process, adopting Voter Election Protection Standards for voting during COVID-19. Poll workers were provided face shields, masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes at all voting locations. All precincts were set up to allow for social distancing and had masks available for voters.

There were not large crowds at the 48 St. Johns County precincts on Tuesday even though turnout looked like it could near 30% -- considered “good” for a primary. That’s largely because more than 25,000 cast ballots by mail -- skipping in-person voting entirely.