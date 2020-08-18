Plans to redevelop Jacksonville Shipyards appear to be sinking again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Plans to redevelop the Shipyards appear to be sinking again.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s proposal has expired, so it’s expected new plans could be submitted again.

This all came to light during the finance committee meeting Tuesday morning when the chairman was getting an update on where things stand with the development of the Shipyards, Metropolitan Park and Lot J. In that meeting, the head of the Downtown Investment Authority explained that plans had expired. Because of that, Khan’s development group will resubmit a plan, and there’s a possibility that they will need to be rebid again.

Khan’s group, Iguana Investments, and others could submit proposals. Those plans could be scaled back. There were plans to build a luxury hotel on the Shipyards site, along with other developments, and tie it into Lot J and Metro Park. Already the Hart Expressway is being torn down for that project, even though nothing is yet on the books.

News4Jax checked with the mayor’s office for comment but had not heard back as of early Tuesday morning.