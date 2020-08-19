Jubilee at DIP Cafe & Pantry holds school supply giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s another chance for families to stock up on school supplies before the start of school year in Duval County.

Organizers and volunteers with the youth organization, Jubilee at DIP Cafe & Pantry, are inviting the public to swing by their location at 1429 Melson Avenue, across from Paxon High School and JWJ Middle School for not only a free bag of supplies, but also a free meal for up to three people.

Choose from chicken wings., hot dogs, or a fried fish meal on your way out of this drive-thru event.

Executive Director P.K. Mickens told News4Jax the supply drive is heavily grounded in faith.

“Our ‘why’ is we just want to make a difference. We feel like we are heaven’s hands here on Earth and we’re following what we believe is the greatest commandment which is to give,” she said.

Every bag of school supplies comes with a pack of paper, 24 pack of crayons, 12 pack of markers, a folder, glue sticks, and hand soap. There’s enough for 100 families.

Some other supplies like dry erase boards are available on a limited basis.

This is DIP’s fourth year for the school supply drive event, but the organization has been doing charitable works for more than 10 years.

Organizers are asking those who are able to make a donation. DIP, which stands for Divine Intervention and Prevention, is already beginning to plan its Christmas giveaway.

Details of that event will be announced in the coming weeks.

Learn more about DIP and its charitable efforts on its website.