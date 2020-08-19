You can now explore former Hotel Ponce de Leon virtually

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – You can now explore the former Hotel Ponce de Leon, which is now the current home of Flagler College, virtually.

The former luxury hotel — famed for its Tiffany Windows, ornate murals and Spanish Renaissance architecture — is closed to visitors out of an abundance of caution during the coronavirus pandemic.

But college officials at Flagler’s Legacy Historic Tours have created a solution to share the history of the former Hotel Ponce de Leon through a virtual tour option. Flagler’s Legacy partnered with local St. Augustine company Listing Solutions to capture 3D images of the interior of the former hotel. Areas included are the courtyard, the Flagler Room, the Dining Hall, Rotunda and the Solarium.

Each area has its own 3D model with unique interactive touchpoints including historic photos, fun facts and views of rooms not usually accessible. Plus, the virtual tour has more information than can fit into the one-hour, in-person tour.

“The new tour was created more as an added bonus to our Flagler’s Legacy Tours, rather than a replacement,” said Flagler’s Legacy Assistant Director Nikki Liberatore. “It is a great option for anyone who has never visited us, can’t make it to us, or for those who have visited us many times before.”

Virtual tours are accessible through mobile devices or on desktop and are free to view here. For more information or questions, please contact Flagler’s Legacy at 904-823-3378.