‘Duval HomeRoom’ experiencing 1st day outages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools sent email and robocall messages Thursday morning telling students and parents that some who are starting their school year with distance learning are having problems logging onto Duval HomeRoom:

“We want to let you know that we are experiencing a delay bringing up Microsoft teams for some online classes, but the problem is being resolved. Many classes and schools are up and running and the rest are coming online. We apologize for the delay and ask for your patience as we launch this across the district. Please continue to check frequently."

UPDATE FOR DUVAL HOMEROOM FAMILIES

We're experiencing a delay in bringing up Microsoft Teams.

Many classes and schools are up and running and the rest are expected to come online soon. We apologize for delay. More info at https://t.co/Wk0fp5frSu — DCPS (@DuvalSchools) August 20, 2020

Students were encouraged to fully log out before logging back into the system when they retry. The district also is assuring students and parents this problem is on their end and there will not be consequences for lack of attendance due to the delay.

District spokeswoman Laureen Ricks said the HomeRoom issues were being resolved. The district said it will send additional information via email if there is any further delay or instructions.

“Thanks again for your patience, and we hope that you do have a great first day of school once your classrooms do come up online.”