Jacksonville hiring event: 500 jobs available from dozens of companies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Need a job?

The next Jacksonville job fair event will be taking place on Thursday, August 27, from 10 AM to 2 PM at The Riverfront DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Jacksonville.

More than 500 jobs will be available.

“This is a unique opportunity for job seekers to get guaranteed face time and make personal connections with recruiters and hiring managers from some of Northeast Florida’s best companies and organizations who they might not otherwise have an opportunity to meet with,” a release said.

The event includes free admission and parking.

JOB SEEKERS CAN PRE-REGISTER TO ATTEND AT: https://www.jobnewsusa.com

Exhibitors:

Amerilife: Insurance Sales & Marketing, Annuity Representatives, Health Insurance Agents

Aqua Marketing Group - Dozens of Positions Including: Lead Setters - Residential Solar Power Division, Closers - Residential Solar Power Division

City of Jacksonville / City of Jacksonville – Military Affairs: Veteran Services, Various City Positions

Cypress Village - Hiring For Over 50 Positions Including: Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), Nurses (RNs & LPNs), Home Health Aides, Servers, Cooks, Dishwashers, Resident Care Associates (RCA)

DAVE School: Accepting admissions for Bachelor Degree Programs and Certificates in Visual Effects Production for Film and Game and Game Production! The Dave School offers both in person class instruction and remote distance learning. The Dave School is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, our Admissions Team will assist you with applying for grants to cover the cost of your education!

Enhanced Resource Centers - Hiring For Over 100 Positions Including: Mortgage Customer Service & Sales Agent, Collections Agent, Licensing Coordinator, Director of Software Development, System Engineer

First Command Financial Services: Financial Advisor, Financial Advisor-Military Ambassador, Financial Advisor - Military Liaison

Florida Technical College: Live Remote Learning for Certificates in IT and Business to support your career growth! We will assist you with obtaining grants that have been made available by the government and private enterprises. FTTC-Cont. Edu. is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, our Admissions Team will assist you with applying for grants to cover the cost of your education!

G4S - Dozens of Positions Available Including: Armed and Unarmed Security Officers

GATE - Hiring For Over 50 Positions Including: Managers in Training, Assistant Store Managers in Training, Store Associates, Food Service Associates

Heavy Equipment Colleges of America: Admissions Representatives, Equipment Trainer, Career Services Representatives

Home Performance Alliance - Hiring For Over 20 Positions Including: Managers in Training, B2C Consumer Marketing, Business Development Specialists, Sales/Marketing Representatives

Insteel Wire Products - Over 15 Positions Available Including: Machine Operators, Equipment Technicians, Quality Technicians

Military Sealift Command: Radio Electronics Technician, Electrician, Marine Engineering, Deck Engineer Machinist, Pumpman, DeckHands/Seamanship, Logistics/Storekeeping, Cook Baker, Assistant Cook, Chief Cook, Medical Services Officer

ProDrivers: CDL Drivers

ProLogistix: Warehouse Associates, Forklift Operators, Equipment Operators, Return Clerks

Remedy Workforce Specialists - Hiring For Almost 200 Positions Including: Forklift Operators, Reach Truck Operators, Cherry Picker Operators, Pallet Jack Operators, Warehouse Associates (Pickers, Packers, Scanners), Customer Service Representatives, Call Center Representatives, Assembly Technicians, Class B CDL Drivers, Machine Operators.

RemX: Customer Service, Office Assistant, HR Professionals

ResourceMFG - 100's of Positions Available including: Production Workers, Machine Operators, Quality Control Technicians, Sewing Machine Operators, Assemblers

Staffing Connection & Action Labor - Hiring For Over 50 Positions Including: Welder, Sheet Metal Mechanic, Sheet Metal Helper, Forklift, General Labor, Wood Finisher, Maintenance, Powder Coater, Wood Assembler

The Vistakon Research Clinic / PRA Health Sciences: Research Participants

US Army - 100's of Opportunities Available at: www.goarmy.com

US Customs & Border Protection: Border Patrol Agents, Customs and Border Protection Officers, CBP Air Interdiction Agents, Marine Interdiction Agents

More information:

All participants must wear a face mask to attend and follow all social distances guidelines.

Please follow all spacing and traffic flow indicators.

Hand sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the facility and we encourage everyone to use them frequently.

If you are not feeling well, please do not attend this event. We have additional events scheduled for September 24th and October 27th.

Do not shake hands with others

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth during the event.

