Middleburg High employee accused of selling drugs to undercover officer at school

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A custodian at Middleburg High School was arrested and accused of selling a controlled substance to an undercover deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Working with the Clay County District Schools Police Department, Kristen Howard was arrested Friday at the school and booked into the Clay County jail.

On Wednesday, members of the CCSO Targeted Narcotics Team arranged to buy Suboxone pills from Howard at Middleburg High School.

An undercover detective met with her in the parking lot and paid Howard $200 in exchange for 20 Suboxone pills, a drug used to treat opiate addiction, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Howard is accused of sale/delivery of a schedule III prescription drug within 1000 feet of a school zone.