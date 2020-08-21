Two teens missing from behavioral health center

LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find two missing teens who were last seen leaving the Meridian Behavioral Health Center at 439 Michigan Street.

Police are looking for 16-year-old Mackenzie Padot. The teen girl was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. She’s 5′7″ and weighs about 140 pounds. A description released by Lake City Police Department did not include a photo or her eye color but did say Padot has blonde hair.

Police are also looking for 17-year-old Mason Bryan. She’s 5′1″ and weighs 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a black shirt and blue jean shorts.

Mason Bryan was reported missing in Lake City (Provided by Lake City police)

There’s no current direction of travel for the teens and police did not say if they are traveling together.

If you see Padot or Bryan call Lake City Police immediately at (386) 752-4343 or dial 911.

If you have a tip on where the girls might be heading, call Officer T. Parisi on the tips line at (386) 719-2068.