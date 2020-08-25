Back to class: School starts in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Students are heading back to school in Clay County.

Parents had four options to choose from: Brick-and-Mortar, Clay Virtual Academy, OneClay Online or blended learning.

For students attending class in-person, masks are required and several more protocols are in place to protect against COVID-19, including one way walking in the hallways.

School buses are under new precautions too due to the coronavirus pandemic. The following rules are in place for Clay County bus riders:

Students have to wear a mask or face covering on the buses.

If students do not have a face mask, they will be available on the buses.

Students will load the bus from the back to the front.

Clay County Schools Transporation Director Derald Sweatt said the district purchased 100 more buses to allow more routes, making it possible to space out students.