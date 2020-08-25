Jacksonville officer fired, charged in out-of-state criminal sexual conduct case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of a police officer, who is facing criminal sex charges in a case out of Michigan.

According to Undersheriff Pat Ivey, Officer David Gedert has been fired from the Sheriff’s Office. He was with the department for 21 months.

Ivey said Gedert was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child under age 13 on warrants from police in Kalamazoo County. He said it stemmed from an incident six years ago.

Gedert is the fifth members of the Sheriff’s Office to be arrested in 2020. Ivey said four officers and one civilian have been arrested.

Gedert made the news in October, after the Fraternal Order of Police reported he rescued a woman from a car that had driven into a retention pond.

This is breaking news. Additional details to follow.