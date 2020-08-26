Crews begin work to move Confederate monument in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Crews in St. Augustine have removed the top pillar that sat on the oldest Confederate memorial in Florida.

It’s now sitting next to the base of the monument, which remains fenced off in the Plaza de la Constitucion in Downtown St. Augustine

A city spokesperson told News4Jax the monument will most likely not be moved until next week.

Commissioners in St. Augustine voted 3-2 earlier this month to relocate the monument to the Trout Creek Fish Camp. City Manager John Regan had reviewed proposals to relocate the monument and recommended the site at the fish camp, which was offered by the property’s owner, Randy Ringhaver.

On Monday, a statue of Confederate Gen. William Loring that was located feet away was removed.

The University of Florida, which owns the property where the Loring monument stood, relocated the statue to a private property.