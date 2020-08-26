JSO: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man was killed and a second was injured Wednesday morning in a shooting on Jacksonville’s Northside, police say.

The shooting was reported about 4 a.m. at a home on Fernway Street, just north of the Gateway Town Center.

The man who was killed died at the scene. The injured man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

It’s unclear if there was a dispute between the two men or if a third person was involved.

Police are interviewing other people who were at the house at the time of the shooting.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene and we’ll update if we learn more.