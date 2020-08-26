Study: 125K more people to struggle with food insecurity by November

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As closures and orders meant to limit the spread of the COVID-19 extended across the country, the economy and employment sector took an unprecedented hit. That ripple effect caused millions to lose their jobs. and the unemployment system wasn’t enough to rescue unemployed workers from falling into the condition of food insecurity.

Food insecurity is defined as the disruption of food intake or eating patterns because of a lack of money and other resources. It includes not having access to transportation or quality grocery stores.

“When you break it right down, food insecurity is that you don’t know where your next meal will come from,” CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida Susan King said.

A recent study by Feeding America examined the effects of the pandemic on families in Northeast Florida. It shows 125K more people in the region will fall into this condition by November.

It’s a grim reality that Feeding Northeast Florida is working every day to combat. Putting it into numbers, prior to the pandemic, Feeding Northeast Florida was processing about 50K pounds of food every day. Now the nonprofit food bank is giving out 150K pounds of food daily, but even that increase isn’t enough.

“At about 80% of our mobile distributions, we’re not able to service all of the people that are lined up for food. There’s just so much need. It’s hard to anticipate it at a particular site.”

The study identified the northwest quadrant of Jacksonville as being a high-needs area, but it also showed St. Johns County would see the highest increase in people who would become food insecure, at 55%.

“It’s across the board. It can be your neighbor who lost their job four months ago and hasn’t been able to replace that income,” King said.

Despite this, there’s a small but definite bright spot; King said the community has rallied together to try and help as many people as they can.

“The reality of this increased need is we’ve had incredible community support. So much so that we have a really powerful voice that helps us let everyone know what we as a community, what we as a country are facing,” she said.

The study showed the need for food would peak in November, but that there is likely to be an elevated need last through 2021. Feeding Northeast Florida is now asking those who are able, to make a financial donation.

