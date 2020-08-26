Troopers: Child, 2 adults injured in crash involving ATV

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A child and two adults were injured Tuesday evening in a crash involving an ATV in Columbia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened about 7 p.m. at County Road 246 and County Road 131/Northwest Falling Creek Road.

According to the Highway Patrol, three Lake City residents were riding on an all-terrain vehicle that was traveling north on C.R. 131. Troopers said the driver of the ATV stopped at the stop sign before going through the intersection at C.R. 246 and the crashed into a sport utility vehicle that was traveling west on C.R. 246. Troopers said the collision caused the ATV to spin and overturn.

Troopers said one of the ATV passengers — a 49-year-old man — was critically injured, and the other ATV passenger — an 11-year-old girl — and the driver of the ATV — a 29-year-old man — suffered serious injuries.

None of the three were wearing helmets, according to the Highway Patrol report.

The driver of the SUV — a 52-year-old White Springs man — had minor injuries, troopers said.