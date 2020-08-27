Jacksonville NAACP commemorates 60th anniversary of Ax Handle Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thursday marks the 60th anniversary of the 1960 sit-ins and Ax Handle Saturday, the day a group of white men with axes and bats attacked young black people after a peaceful sit-in at a segregated lunch counter in downtown Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville NAACP’s Youth Council will commemorate the 60th anniversary with a virtual event at James Weldon Johnson Park, formerly known as Hemming Park, where the attacks took place.

The event will be streamed live on News4Jax.com, beginning at noon.

All week, News4Jax has been highlighting stories from those who vividly remember that day, 60 years ago, and we spoke with experts, who put into perspective how that day shaped the history of the River City.

