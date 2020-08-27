Nassau County commissioners extend mask mandate through Sept. 25

YULEE, Fla. – The Nassau County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday decided to extend through Sept. 25 an executive order mandating masks at all indoor public spaces where social distancing is not possible.

The order had been set to expire Wednesday, but after some discussion, the Board of Commissioners approved the 30-day extension.

According to the county, several commissioners said they had been contacted by residents on both sides of the issue, but “they ultimately believe that the health and safety of residents is a priority.”

The county said commissioners will be working with the health department and emergency management to establish criteria for lifting the mandate.

MASK MANDATE EXTENDED 30 DAYS At today's special meeting, Health Director, Dr. Eugenia Seidel, provided an update on... Posted by Nassau County, FL on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The Associated Press reports studies on the coronavirus and other germs show wearing a mask helps stop infected people from spreading disease to others. Evidence also suggests that masks may offer some protection for the people wearing them.