Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton returns home after 60-day patrol

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Welcome home, crew!

The Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton (WMSL-753) returned home Friday to Charleston after completing a 60-day patrol throughout the Eastern Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a release.

The crew offloaded $228 million worth of cocaine and marijuana Thursday at Port Everglades.

The release said that Hamilton’s crew interdicted nine drug-laden vessels while patrolling the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Hamilton’s law enforcement team detained all 25 suspects, transferred six others and handed them all over to Federal authorities for potential prosecution.

“We are proud to support the President’s national security strategy by keeping illegal drugs off American streets, Captain Timothy Cronin, commanding officer of Hamilton, said. “Our efforts also degrade transnational criminal organizations, bring stability to Central America, and increase interoperability with our partner nations. I am extremely proud of this crew how they managed to sail short-handed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and still deliver tremendous results.”

The Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton is one of two 418-foot National Security Cutters (NSC) homeported in Charleston.

