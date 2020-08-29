Pedestrian found shot on Old Middleburg Rd N, JSO searching for evidence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man says he was shot while walking northbound on Old Middleburg Road North, late Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO says the victim was picked up by people passing by. Those individuals assisted him to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries around 11:00 p.m. Those who helped him say they did not witness the incident occur. The victim also claims not to have seen the shooter.

Officers searched the area where the victim says the shooting took place, but were unable to find evidence of the crime scene. JSO’s Violent Crimes Detectives will be conducting a further investigation into this incident.

Police are asking anyone who may have information that could help investigators to contact JSO either by phone at (904) 630-0500 or by email at JSOcrimetips@Jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).