PALATKA, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Palatka involving a police cruiser.

The crash happened on Reid Street, not far from the Police Department.

Reid Street from 13th Street to 16th Street will be closed for an unknown length of time as troopers investigate.

A Palatka Police spokesperson said an officer was transported to the hospital. The officer’s condition is unknown.

News4Jax is monitoring this breaking story-- and will update as we learn more.