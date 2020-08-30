FHP: Gainesville woman killed, 2 others injured in crash

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Gainesville woman was killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Alachua County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol said a van was traveling east on State Road 20 around 10:30 p.m. when it went off the road and collided with the tree line.

Troopers said one passenger, a 31-year-old Gainesville woman, died at the scene.

The Highway Patrol said the other passenger, a 33-year-old Gainesville woman, suffered minor injuries and the driver, a 28-year-old Gainesville woman, suffered serious injures. Troopers said they were both taken to a hospital.

According to the Highway Patrol report, none of the three occupants were wearing seat belts.