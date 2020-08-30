Gators Dockside Baymeadows to close.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Longtime patrons of Gators Dockside Baymeadows spent their final weekend in the restaurant.

The restaurant will close its doors Tuesday. Business has suffered amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Heartbreaking,” said Randy Markgraf, who has been a bartender for close to 24 years at Gators Dockside.

Markgraf said he helped lay the floor in the restaurant. On Sunday, he fought back tears knowing it was the final weekend.

“We had a good run. Not many people can say they’ve worked in the same bar for 24 years,” said Markgraf.

He was offered an opportunity to bartend at Gators Dockside St. Johns. He hopes to see his regular come to that location and serve new customers.