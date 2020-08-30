JSO says person shot while driving on Arlington Expressway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A victim was shot while traveling in a vehicle on the Arlington Expressway early Saturday morning, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, that victim was on the Arlington Expressway near University Boulevard North, but the exact location where the incident took place is still unclear. JSO says the victim was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information. JSO Violent Crimes Detectives are leading a further investigation into the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information that could help investigators to contact JSO at either their non-emergency phone line (904) 630-0500 or by email at JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. Those who would like to remain anonymous can contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).