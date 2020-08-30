Man shot at San Jose apartment, Police investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a man was shot while driving his car through an apartment complex in San Jose, early Sunday morning.

JSO says it received a call in reference to the shooting. Officers arrived on the scene at the Pointe Sienna apartment complex on Powers Avenue, shortly after 1:00 a.m. First responders found the adult man suffering from a gunshot to his leg. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported him to a nearby hospital, to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told the Sheriff’s Office that he arrived at the apartments to visit a friend. While driving slowly through the complex, he says an individual approached his car and opened the door. The victim says he pressed down on the accelerator when he noticed the suspect was carrying a firearm. As he attempted to speed away in his vehicle, the suspect fired a single shot, striking him in the leg. At this point, police believe the shooter fled from the scene on foot.

JSO says detectives are working to learn more, based on forensic evidence and suspect descriptions. Police do not believe this incident is related to another shooting that took place outside of a Wells Fargo bank on Beach Boulevard, nearly three hours prior. However, detectives will review victimology data from both shootings, before a final determination is made.

Anyone with information that could help investigators can contact JSO, either at their non-emergency line (904) 630-0500 or by email at JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).