Police find man shot, lying in bank parking lot on Moncrief Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a man was found early Sunday morning lying in a bank parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say officers found the man in the parking lot of the Bank of America on Moncrief Road near Edgewood Avenue West. Police say the victim had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition. Officers were alerted to the incident by a 911 call from a person who was using the ATM at that bank location.

The Sheriff’s Office says it does not have any suspect information at this time nor does it know what led up to the shooting. Investigators will be canvassing the surrounding area in search of video and other evidence, including potential witnesses to the suspected crime.

JSO is also investigating four other overnight shootings that happened with the seven hours prior to finding the victim involved in this incident. At this point, police do not know if any of the events are related.

5 separate shootings & 5 victims in hospital. JSO says:

🔺5 am man found @ Moncrief Bank of America

🔺3 am Pinehurst Dr shooting

🔺2 am victim shot on Arlington Expswy

🔺1 am man shot at Pointe Sienna Apartments

🔺10 pm robbery & shooting @ Wells Fargo on Beach Blvd @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/JavuO22k37 — Brittany Muller (@BrittMullerNews) August 30, 2020

Anyone with information that could help investigators can contact JSO, either by phone at (904) 630-0500 or by email at JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).