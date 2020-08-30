Police investigating shooting in Highlands neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place in the Highlands neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police arrived on the scene in a residential neighborhood on Pinehurst Drive, around 02:50 a.m. There, officers found one adult victim suffering from a gunshot wound. JSO says rescue personnel transported that individual to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Sheriff’s Office, no one else was injured in this incident.

Police say they do not have any suspect information at this time and the circumstances surrounding this shooting are largely unknown. JSO Violent Crimes Detectives will lead an investigation into the case, working to uncover details behind the events.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information that could help investigators to contact JSO, either by phone at (904) 630-0500 or by email at JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. Those who would prefer to remain anonymous can contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).