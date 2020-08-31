DeSantis wants symptomatic vs. asymptomatic breakdown on school COVID-19 report

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he wants to differentiate between asymptomatic and symptomatic COVID-19 students when the state finally releases a breakdown of the virus in schools.

DeSantis, along with state health and education officials, addressed the state’s public disclosure of coronavirus data in Florida schools during a morning education roundtable event in Tallahassee.

After Duval County Public Schools said it planned to release a dashboard with COVID-19 information for each school, the Duval County Health Department told school officials last week they needed to get permission from the state level in order to tell parents and the community how many cases are in its schools.

On Friday, the Florida Department of Health said the information about the number of COVID-19 cases in schools was “confidential.”

State Surgeon Gen. Scott Rivkees said Monday that a school-specific report is in development.

“We’re trying to put together what is the best report that actually truly captures what the incidence of cases are in the state as related to schools,” Rivkees said.

Rivkees said the draft report that was accidentally published last week, and then unpublished, still needed modifications.

DeSantis weighed in on what he thinks should be in the report.

“You have 10 positive tests at a middle school in Martin County,” DeSanits said, laying out a hypothetical situation. ”How many of those positive tests, actually, how many of those people were ill? Were any of them ill? How many of them were symptomatic? I think that needs to be in there because I think these cases get spun as if they’re clinically significant.”

DeSantis said that information is critical for parents as they send students back into classrooms across Florida.

Rivkees and DeSantis both added that an age breakdown of positive tests is included in the daily coronavirus report published by the state.

But some critics have pointed out that the report only shows the county of residence for the patient, not which school they attend.