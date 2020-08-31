St. Johns County reports first COVID-19 case on first day of school

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – There’s now at least one reported COVID-19 case in St. Johns County schools, and parents were notified Monday, on the first day of class.

The district sent a letter to parents and guardians, but the district says it cannot release which school is impacted and if it’s a student or staff member.

The health department is contacting anyone who had close, personal contact with the person infected.

It’s unclear if that person was at school on Monday or if it was a teacher who’d previously been at school for planning.

“I think certainly, both employees and families and parents of the community want to know what’s happening. And as it relates to the virus in our schools, we’re going to need to start to get together some reporting system,” said Tim Forson, St. Johns County superintendent.

Otherwise, there were some transportation hiccups on day one.

Heather Sensiba said she dropped her fifth-grader off at the bus stop and waited for the pick-up. Nearly a half-hour after the scheduled time, there was still no bus.

“So we were out there probably at least five minutes before,” she said. “We waited for half an hour. The bus never showed up. So I just, you know, drove her to school.”

Sensiba said she’s been working from home, but if she was still in the office her 10-year-old would not have made it to class.

“And we could see the next street over from us. The kids were still waiting when we walked back down our road,” Sensiba said.

Sensiba said her high-school-age child’s bus did arrive and depart on time and that it was mostly empty with students spaced out one-per-seat.

Other parents said they had an easier time Monday morning.

Stacey Gabbey said her child’s bus arrived at the exact moment it was scheduled.

“I just happened to look at the clock and to see because the time was 6:51 that they said they were going to be here and I’m like, ’Wow did they get it that accurate?’ You know, and it was 6:51. They were here right on time,” Gabbey said.

News4Jax reached out to the school district transportation department for information on any issues.