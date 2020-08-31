St. Johns County School district recounts pandemic procedures for 1st day of school

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Thousands of students are enrolled in online learning in the St. Johns County School district but most of them are heading back in the building for the first day of school.

News4Jax visited Valley Ridge and Liberty Pines Academy last week, as teachers prepared for today.

Classrooms have been rearranged for social distancing and where social distancing isn’t possible, desk shields were installed.

There is also will be a limit on the number of students per classroom and masks will be provided if a student doesn’t have one or loses theirs.

Classrooms and hallways are also stocked up on items like hand sanitizer. High-touch areas will also have more protection.

The district has also addressed some frequently asked questions ahead of the new school year, including what happens if a student tests positive for COVID-19