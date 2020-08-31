Teamsters in Jacksonville call for end to workplace ’abuse’ at local UPS center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some UPS drivers say they’ve reached their breaking point and they’re calling for an end to what they say is “abuse” by management.

Members of the union representing drivers, along with drivers’ wives, local activists and a city councilman took the steps of Jacksonville City Hall on Monday making demands of UPS managers.

Dave Schneider, a UPS package driver and shop steward, said local UPS drivers are being subjected to what he calls workplace abuse. He said they’re forced to work long hours, six days a week, and they fear retaliation if they try to speak up.

“We want an end to the abuse package drivers have seen here in Jacksonville,” Schneider said. “The cruelty of UPS managers here in Jacksonville has been under full display whenever drivers file grievances over excessive overtime or safety issues or threaten or intimidate. We have seen that they are subjected then to harassment to the over-supervision to surveillance to threats and intimidation and too retaliation.”

Schneider said UPS package delivery has increased dramatically since the start of the pandemic, and he said the company’s profits have skyrocketed as well. He said the shipping giant’s local office refuses to hire more drivers, leading to drivers being overworked.

UPS shop stewards are demanding:

An end to six day work weeks and excessive overtime

An end to intimidation, threats and retaliation

An investigation by UPS’s corporate management into what they call abusive practices happening in Jacksonville

Their demands that have the support of City Councilman Garrett Dennis. He’s calling for an immediate response from UPS in Jacksonville because of incentives the City Council approved for UPS with taxpayer money.

A statement from UPS reads:

“Treating our employees with respect and dignity, and creating and supporting a workplace that is free of harassment, are fundamental values at UPS. We appreciate and value the hard work and commitment of our drivers and other employees, especially during the pandemic. The safety and health of all of our employees is extremely important as we care about each other, our families and the communities where we live and work.

“As deliveries rose during the pandemic, we met this demand with expanded weekend operations and hired an additional 39,000 full- and part-time operations employees. The company has a long history of creating new jobs with competitive pay and benefits, and we continue to hire permanent positions across the country.

“UPS drivers are the highest paid in the industry, averaging $90,000 in direct hourly straight time and overtime, and have a generous benefits package that includes zero to low-cost healthcare, a good pension, as well as other paid leave. Drivers with four or more years of tenure are paid up to approximately $38.50 per hour as of August 1, 2020.

“The pandemic has presented many challenges for individuals and companies to overcome, and UPS is meeting those challenges by prioritizing our employees’ safety, further optimizing our operations, and hiring additional employees to safely deliver essential supplies and everyday items.

“UPS has put policies and processes in place so our employees can safely meet our service commitments during this challenging time, and it is each employee’s responsibility to follow these protocols and to voice their concerns if their co-workers are not following these protocols. The company provides its employees with multiple ways to ask questions and share their concerns with confidence. If a policy or protocol is not being properly followed, we take swift action to investigate and address the issue.”