Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre will participate in Red Alert campaign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Theatre, Times-Union Center, and hundreds more across the country will be lighting their buildings in red Tuesday night. It’s a call to action.

The venues want to convince the federal government to provide them financial aid to compensate for losses caused by COVID-19 shutdowns. More than 1,100 theaters and performing arts centers have already signed on in support.

At 9 p.m. tonight those live performance theaters will light their exteriors in red for three hours to encourage Congress to approve the Reviving the Economy Sustainably Towards A Recovery in Twenty-twenty (RESTART) Act and the Save Our Stages Act as quickly as possible, Jax Daily Record reported.

The Florida Theatre posted a lengthy statement of their involvement in the campaign on their social media page.

Hello Florida Theatre Friends and Supporters, On Tuesday night, September 1, 2020 from 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight, we... Posted by The Florida Theatre on Friday, August 28, 2020

To help the cause, go to saveourstages.com and contact local lawmakers.