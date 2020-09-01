Jaguars kick off ‘Get in the Game’ voter drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Come November, the Jacksonville Jaguars don’t want anyone sitting on the sidelines.

The franchise is launching “Get in the Game,” an organization-wide voter registration drive that kicks off Tuesday with the goal of motivating fans to register to vote and get more involved in the community.

“You can look at voting as a privilege, and as a naturalized U.S. citizen, you can be assured that I do,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement. “But I also see it as a civic responsibility. If we’re serious about being better in our communities and throughout our nation, and all voices being heard and respected, we have to participate in the electoral process. No exceptions.”

The non-partisan campaign kicks off Tuesday with a public service announcement featuring head coach Doug Marrone and quarterback Gardner Minshew that will air on Channel 4, among other local media.

In the first half of the campaign, Jaguars players and coaches are calling for fans to register to vote before Oct. 5. Once the deadline passes, the messaging will pivot toward encouraging voter turnout ahead of the general election in November. The team has also created a resource on its website containing details about voter registration and key deadlines.

As part of the campaign, the franchise is giving Jaguars front office employees the option to show their support by receiving training from the Duval County Supervisor of Elections so that they can volunteer as poll workers on Election Day. They can also volunteer to help with the “Get in the Game” campaign.

“We challenge everyone to exercise their democratic duty and take the time to register and vote,” said wide receiver Chris Conley, who has been an outspoken member of the team on social issues. “For me, simply voting is not enough. I think it’s crucial to encourage and empower others around me to take advantage of the opportunity to let their voice be heard.”

Key dates to know about

Sept. 22 – National Voter Registration Day

Oct. 5 – Deadline to register to vote in the General Election*

Oct. 24 – Deadline to request vote-by-mail ballots for General Election*

Oct. 19 – Nov. 1 – Early voting period for General Election*

Nov. 3 – General Election (and deadline for receipt of vote-by-mail ballots is 7 p.m.)

*In Florida