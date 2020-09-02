Amazon announces plan to open additional warehouse in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Amazon announced Wednesday it plans to open an additional fulfillment center in Jacksonville. The company said the site, anticipated to launch in fall of 2021, will create more than 500 new full-time jobs. The announcement did not include a location but Jacksonville Daily Record reports it will be in Imeson Park on the city’s Northside.

The more than 1 million-square-foot center, with more than 500 full-time associates, will pick, pack and ship small items, including apparel, accessories and footwear. It appears this will be the e-commerce giant’s fifth facility in Jacksonville.

“The expansion of Amazon’s footprint in Jacksonville illustrates an increased confidence in our economy and reputation as a center for logistics in the southeastern United States,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said. “This is another big win for our community, creating hundreds of new jobs, and I am grateful for the company’s continued investment in our city.”

Amazon said the jobs will officer a minimum wage of $15/hour and full-time employees receive benefits, including full medical, vision and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50% company match. In addition to the full-time associate positions, Amazon will hire for roles in human resources, operations management, safety, security, finance and information technology.

Amazon has also pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs. These programs will help Amazonians from all backgrounds access training to move into highly-skilled roles across the company’s corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retails stores, and transportation networks, but they can also choose to pursue career paths outside of Amazon.

“Florida is a great state for business, and building this site in Jacksonville gives us the opportunity to better serve our customers in the region,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “We are excited about our growth and remain committed to creating a positive economic impact in the region with job opportunities that come with great pay and industry-leading benefits.”

Amazon said that since 2010, the company has created more than 30,000 jobs in Florida and invested more than $9.5 billion in the state, including infrastructure and compensation. In addition, these investments also created 29,000 indirect jobs from jobs in construction and logistics to professional services.