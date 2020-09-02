Could Georgia’s extended deadline for mail-in ballots happen in Florida?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Georgia voters now have three more days to send in their mail-in ballots for the November general election.

Earlier this week, a federal judge ruled absentee ballots can be counted in Georgia if they are postmarked by Election Day and arrive at county election offices by 7 p.m. three business days later. Some are wondering if Florida could follow.

Constitutional law expert, Rod Sullivan, said that would have a major impact on the process.

“Our system works so that the ballot has to be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election day, so the election can be certified,” Sullivan said. “If you’re going to push off certification of the election for three days, you’re really fundamentally changing the election system.”

Sullivan said the federal judge who handed down the Georgia ruling relied on an April ruling in Wisconsin. He said conditions with COVID-19 were different then and that’s why the later date was allowed.

Sullivan said if this were to happen in Florida, a lawsuit suggesting some voters would be disenfranchised would have to be filed. Sullivan said if such a lawsuit were to be filed, he wouldn’t be surprised. But noting the election is now two months away, he doesn’t think it would work.

“We are now two months away from the election. There’s plenty of time to obtain an absentee ballot, put a stamp on it, and make sure it’s received by the Supervisor of Elections by Election Day. Therefore, I think the order that was issued in Georgia would not be appropriate in Florida.”

Sullivan said the solution is simple: get your ballot and send it in early.

“If you’re going to wait until the very last day, you’re going to create problems,” Sullivan said. “We want to know the results of the election on election night. We don’t want to wait three or four days.”

News4Jax reached out to then Duval County Supervisor of Elections office and it said as of last week, 123,000 voters have requested mail-in ballots. As for the state of Georgia, its secretary of state says it is appealing the federal judge’s ruling.