NAACP responds to new police body camera release procedure

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The NAACP and other community groups will meet with Melissa Nelson, Sheriff Mike Williams, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and other city leaders during the next several weeks to discuss the associations demands for racial equality.

Isaiah Rumlin, the President of the Jacksonville chapter of the NAACP, will join News4Jax anchor Jennifer Waugh on The Morning Show at 7:20 a.m. to talk about the organization’s reaction to the decision by the State Attorney and the Sheriff to release body camera video of police shootings.

RELATED: New policy on body camera footage in police shootings

State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced Monday, Duval, Clay and Nassau counties will release footage from police shooting within 30 days, unless the state believes it will hinder a case.