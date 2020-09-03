UF Health Jacksonville has seen 74 COVID-19 deaths, nearly 500 recover

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After the metropolitan area served by UF Health Jacksonville has seen about 40,000 cases of COVID-19 and 415 associated deaths in six months, the CEO of the medical center shared his experience on what hospitals in the area have seen and what might be coming this fall. More than 26,000 of those cases and 259 deaths have been in Duval County.

While encouraged by recent trends of fewer new cases of coronavirus and associated hospitalizations and deaths, Dr. Leon Haley told Jacksonville City Council members in a teleconference Thursday morning that he is hopeful we can avoid another spike after Labor Day weekend, students back in schools at colleges and sporting events beginning.

For us, we’ve had 74 deaths in the building and we spent a lot of time making sure we can understand that and how we can continue to improve and get better, given all of this and the potential treatments that are out there,” Haley said. “But what we don’t talk a lot about: we had actually almost 500 people that have survived and gone home and back to their normal lives. We have a nice follow-up system in our clinic system for them to be seen so we can continue to recover.”

Haley also said there are six clinical trials going on in Jacksonville now.

As of Thursday, there are 43 COVID-19 patients at UF Health Jacksonville. Twelve of those are in intensive care and four are on ventilators.