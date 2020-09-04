Man arrested, accused of running chop shop in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – During the course of a four-day investigation into an auto theft ring, more than 10 vehicles were recovered and several people were taken into custody, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The report states that detectives were investigating the thefts of more than 15 cars from auctions, dealers and shops along New Kings Road. They were led to a property on Trout River Boulevard.

Police said they checked the place out, finding a chop shop operation. Stephen Harrison, 49, was arrested and charged with five counts of auto theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

As of Friday evening, Harrison was being held on a $430,000 bond. Police said more arrests were possible.

According to the report, three stolen vehicles were found on the property, which had been reported stolen from America’s Auto Auction Jacksonville on New Kings Road. Investigators determined four other vehicles on the property may also have been stolen but unreported.