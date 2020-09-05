Police investigating reported shooting in Jacksonville Heights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a reported shooting in Jacksonville Heights.

Police say the incident happened on the corner of Renault Drive and Hillman Avenue, directly across from Jacksonville Heights Elementary.

News4Jax arrived at the active crime scene shortly after 5 a.m.

A nearby-neighbor tells News4Jax they were woken up around 1:30 a.m. by what sounded like 15 or 20 gunshots. Police have not yet confirmed any shots were fired.

JSO has not said if anyone was hurt in this incident.

As of 7 p.m., crime scene vans are investigating the area and have displayed at least a dozen evidence markers on the street.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.