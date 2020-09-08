Family members demand answers in killing of Arlington grandmother

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family members of an Arlington grandmother killed last week are demanding answers.

Gail Clark, 68, was found dead Thursday in front of her home on Cesery Boulevard. Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said her body had blunt force injuries and foul play is suspected in her death. But so far, the Sheriff’s Office is only calling her death an undetermined homicide, not a murder.

Her relatives said Tuesday they believe Clark was murdered and they want justice.

“It definitely was a murder. I don’t know why they haven’t declared it, but it was definitely a murder,” said Jessica Clark, her granddaughter.

The family was planning her funeral at her home on Tuesday afternoon, though a final date and time had yet to be determined.

News4Jax looked into previous calls for service over the past few years to the address on Cesery Boulevard. According to JSO records, there was a theft in April of this year, a domestic disturbance in September 2019, a theft in March 2019 and reports of a mentally ill person in 2017.

Kitchen utensils were uncovered near Clark’s body, and JSO is looking into whether those utensils were used when she was killed. Members of Clark’s family said they can’t understand why she would be a target.

“Everybody knows Grandma Gail. Everybody loves Miss Gail," her granddaughter said. “We been here almost over 30 years. Everybody know her.”

Anyone with information concerning Clark’s death can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).