Nassau County School District changes mask policy

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Beginning Tuesday, the Nassau County School District is making a change to its mask policy, which originally gave students the choice of wearing a face mask or a face shield.

According to a statement on the district’s Facebook page, students who opted to only wear a face shield must now also wear a face mask. The change also applies to staff members.

The district wrote: “When the reopening plan was written and rolled out the district wanted students and staff to have options on what type of face covering to wear. At that time we believed that masks or face shields would be acceptable. However, we have since learned that face shields only provide protection for the eyes of the person wearing the shield. They do not provide protection for the people around the person wearing the face shield.”

The district pointed out that the change does not mean students will be required to wear their face covering for the entire day. It said their will be opportunities throughout the day for students at all grade levels to remove their masks.

Nassau Schools also said the change will not affect students who had an exemption due to a medical condition.