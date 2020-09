JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jill Biden virtually hosts a roundtable conversation on school reopenings in Jacksonville as part of her national “Back-to-School” tour.

The roundtable will be moderated by Duval County School Board member Darryl Willie and feature Duval County parents and teachers.

Participants will discuss the challenges of distance learning and the recent return to in-person learning.

Watch the event by clicking the video play button below: