Arrest made in January 2019 shooting death of bicyclist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a bicyclist in January 2019, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Janera Smith, 22, was arrested Friday on a charge of accessory after the fact, an arrest report shows.

On Jan. 31, 2019, Damon Rothermel, 50, was shot and killed while riding his bicycle on Emerson Street east of St. Augustine Road. Police said he appeared to have been hit by a stray slug from a shootout between people in two cars.

Relatives said Rothermel, a Navy veteran, had just celebrated his 50th birthday the day before the shooting.