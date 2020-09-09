New DCPS plan will phase-out hybrid learning model

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools on Wednesday announced that the state’s Department of Education has approved a change to the district’s reopening plan that will bring a gradual end to hybrid learning, delaying the full-time return to in-person learning for brick-and-mortar high school and middle school students.

The revised plan will bring students back for on-campus learning for five days a week in a phased approach.

The change starts next week with sixth-grade students. High School students won’t return to campus full time until Sept. 28.

Under the old plan, all hybrid students were scheduled to return to classes five days a week on Sept. 14.

“We’ve had a manageable experience with COVID-19 under the hybrid attendance pattern,” superintendent Dr. Diana Greene said in a prepared statement. “A measured, phased return to having all students on campus Monday through Friday will be extremely beneficial in bridging to larger attendance in school facilities.”

There was never a hybrid learning model for elementary students.

Here are the key dates listed by DCPS:

Sept. 14 – Grade six students return to campus Monday through Friday (all other secondary students remain on hybrid)

Sept. 21 – Grade seven and eight students return to campus Monday through Friday (all high school students remain on hybrid)

Sept. 28 – High School students return to campus Monday through Friday.

The change to the hybrid attendance structure has no impact on students who chose either Duval HomeRoom or Duval Virtual Instruction Academy, the district said.

Dr. Greene had said the district was looking into a waiver to possibly extend the deadline and see if the district could continue hybrid learning.

During a board meeting last week, Dr. Jennifer Cowart -- a physician and parent -- shared her opinion.

“I’m a bit concerned about opening back up full brick and mortar and going away from the hybrid model when right now it seems like it’s working, and we only have a week worth of data,” Cowart said.

According to the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard, the majority of reported COVID-19 cases are in elementary schools.

Greene said in-person learning five-days a week could be the reason for the higher number of reported cases at elementary schools, whereas the upper-level schools are on hybrid schedules -- participating in both in-person and online learning.

As of Wednesday, a total of 33 cases have been reported in the district and 330 students have been asked to self-quarantine due to possible coronavirus exposure so far this school year, the district said.